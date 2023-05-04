Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will face more questions about the WGA strike Friday in the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Hollywood Writers’ Strike Looms Over Warner Bros. Discovery Earnings | Analysis

by | May 4, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The entertainment giant reports its Q1 financials Friday ahead of its controversial Max rebrand later this month

Money first, product later: David Zaslav and the rest of Warner Bros. Discovery’s leadership team will address Wall Street on Friday as the company is preparing to launch its controversial Max rebrand on May 23. Analysts are already impatient to see if the megadeal Zaslav architected is paying off as it reports first-quarter earnings.

“It’s been over a year since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and the big question is whether the combined company is starting to fire on all cylinders,” Third Bridge analyst Jamie Lumley told TheWrap. “After a tumultuous 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery is anxious to see results from its cost-cutting measures and build some momentum as it launches Max later this month.”

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

