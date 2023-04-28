cinemacon lessons takeways recap vin diesel rihanna seth rogen

From left, Vin Diesel, Rihanna and Seth Rogen at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas. (Getty)

CinemaCon Takeaways: Theatrical Films Are Back – With Big Caveats for Mid-Size Movies 

WAXWORD

by | April 28, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Studios are filling the theater pipeline again in 2023, and now it’s up to audiences to show up

A memo seems to have gone out to all the studios and theater owners at CinemaCon this week to be relentlessly on message: Theaters are back! Movies do better on streaming once they’ve had a run in theaters! Theatrical is where movies belong! 

The streaming vs. theatrical debate swings back and forth like a pendulum. With the 2022 box office on the rebound and packed movie slates being presented to theater exhibitors in Las Vegas this week, it’s clear that the pendulum has swung back toward theaters for the moment as streaming services struggle.

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Writers struck over emerging tech issues in 2008. Could they do it again in 2023?

Writers Are Anonymous in Hollywood – but Tech Could Change That | PRO Insight

Ratings: NBC’s Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special Scores Primetime Win With 7.6 Million Viewers
Office With a View: Amanda Burrell, Team Downey

Team Downey President Says It’s Important to Nurture Early-Career Connections: ‘Build Your People’
hunger-games-ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes-rachel-zegler

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Trailer Revives the Franchise With Rachel Zegler (Video)
mission-impossible-7-dead-reckoning-tom-cruise

Paramount’s Presentation Is Loaded With Big Reveals – and Tough Love From Chris Aronson
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I"

‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I’ Gets 20-Minute Sneak Preview Set in Rome
Kingsley Ben-Adir Bob Marley

Ziggy Marley Introduces ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ First Look
John Krasinski A Quiet Place Part II

John Krasinski Introduces First Footage From ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and ‘IF’