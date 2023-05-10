citadel-priyanka-chopra-jonas-prime-video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a still from "Citadel."

‘Citadel’ Soars to No. 1 Among Hottest New Shows | Chart

by | May 10, 2023 @ 4:42 PM

The spy action series on Amazon’s Prime Video drew 25 times the average demand

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The breakout shows ranking is getting a shakeup, with several new series entering the race. The biggest movement came from Amazon’s Prime Video series “Citadel.” It made its debut in the ranking for the week of April 29-May 5, securing the top spot as the most in-demand breakout show with a 165% increase in demand, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

