The spy action series on Amazon’s Prime Video drew 25 times the average demand

The breakout shows ranking is getting a shakeup, with several new series entering the race. The biggest movement came from Amazon’s Prime Video series “ Citadel .” It made its debut in the ranking for the week of April 29-May 5, securing the top spot as the most in-demand breakout show with a 165% increase in demand, according to Parrot Analytics data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The spy action series, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has already garnered significant attention from U.S. audiences, recording 25.1 times more demand than the average series in the country. With new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays until its finale on May 26, it will be interesting to see if it can sustain its growth.

Disney Junior’s “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” took second place in the ranking with 23.1 times the average series demand, experiencing a 69% increase in demand this week. The series is the first full-length animated “Star Wars” show targeted at young audiences, and its impressive debut is a testament to the franchise’s enduring popularity.

In third place is Freevee’s mockumentary sitcom “Jury Duty,” which entered the ranking for the first time with 21.7 times the average demand. Although the show premiered on April 7 and already ended on April 21, a 48% surge in demand this week suggests that viewers are finally catching up to all the episodes and positive reviews are helping to attract more attention.

HBO Max’s “Love & Death” took fourth place, with 21.1 times the average series demand, experiencing a triple-digit 106% increase in demand this week. The thriller mini-series is based on the true story of a housewife accused of the brutal ax murder of her friend and is set to air episodes weekly until May 25.

Most in-demand new shows, April 29-May 5, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Peacock’s new series “Mrs. Davis” entered the ranking in seventh place with 20.4 times the average series demand. The show also had a recent premiere on April 20. But the level of interest it has brought in isn’t surprising when you consider the premise: The show follows the story of a nun who sets out to confront an all-knowing, all-powerful artificial intelligence called Mrs. Davis.

A recent analysis conducted using Parrot demand data revealed that audiences have begun turning to classic films about AI to make sense of the current moment. Given the fact that public awareness of ChatGPT took off earlier this year and ultimately reached a fever pitch in late March, you could expect to see increased audience attention in a series which explores artificial intelligence — even a sci-fi comedy.

In ninth place we see ABC’s “The Company You Keep” return to the ranking with a 12% increase in demand which came ahead of its season finale on May 7. It scored 17.9 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week. And Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” rounded out the list with almost as much demand — 17.8 times the average.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.