The Mandalorian Season 3 5

Mandalorians in a scene from Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

‘The Mandalorian’ Isn’t Getting the Attention It Usually Gets – but That’s Probably OK With Disney+ | Charts

by | April 11, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Demand for the third season hasn’t matched the first two seasons’ peaks, but it’s streaming to a different world than when the “Star Wars” spin-off premiered

After a two-year gap, demand for the third season of “The Mandalorian” is lagging behind that of the first two seasons — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Rather, it likely reflects how the franchise and the industry have evolved since 2019.

“The Mandalorian” clearly accomplished what it was meant to do when Disney+ launched in 2019: It was a massive cultural phenomenon that made Disney+ a must-have streaming subscription and set the service on strong footing in its first few weeks of existence. The viral cuteness of Baby Yoda sent demand for the show skyrocketing in its first two weeks. It ultimately peaked at 145 times the average series demand at its finale. 

