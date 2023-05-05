The AI PR industrial complex

The AI PR industrial complex

May 5, 2023

Forget the technology’s capabilities, there’s money to be made and points to score

You can already see the machine at work. Corporations, politicians, threadbois and “thought leaders” are probing and prodding, searching desperately for ways to use AI to mask problems, gain favor with the public and monetize attention. Amid real technological progress, they’re forging a broad, cynical and craven AI PR industrial complex that’s just now coming into focus.

This AI PR industrial complex is growing larger and worse than its predecessors — like crypto — because the technology is making anything seem possible. With so much opportunity, vacuousness fills the gaps, and exploitation follows. Random academics are hitting the speaking circuit to declare ChatGPT could turn us into paper clips. Middling politicians are writing implausible bills hoping to land on the Sunday talk shows. And CEOs are using AI as an excuse for absolutely anything that goes wrong in their business. 

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

