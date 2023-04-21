A robot trying to capture money

Chatbots could have multiple revenue streams besides advertising.

How AI Chat Will Make Money (Outside of Ads) | PRO Insight

by | April 21, 2023 @ 11:26 AM

APIs, plugins, data licensing and subscriptions may supplement advertising – or supplant it – in the chatbot business model

There’s a certain — very passionate — group of people on the internet who believe AI chatbots should make their money from advertising. I know this because I heard from them this week after I suggested chat would need a different business model. For five days running, my slander of advertising (which I generally like and run in this newsletter) has led to a flood of comments questioning my aptitude and sanity. One person showed me ChatGPT could suggest Taco Bell Crunchwraps as you searched for information on Turkmenistan. Thanks? 

For any new technology, it’s always difficult to transpose old business models directly onto the new experience, and AI chat is no different. While it’s possible advertising will play a role in its future, ads represent only a fraction of the opportunity and are poorly suited for the interface. APIs, plugins, data licensing and subscriptions will likely take precedence and leave ads behind. Here’s why:

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

