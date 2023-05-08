Apple TV+

‘Ted Lasso’ Tops Most-Streamed List – a First for Apple TV+ in 2023 | Charts

by | May 8, 2023 @ 6:05 PM

The sports comedy beat Amazon Prime Video’s “The Citadel” and Disney+’s “Peter Pan & Wendy”

Apple TV+’s biggest hit, “Ted Lasso,” scored a big win at the top of the streaming charts in the latest Wrap Report for the week of April 26-May 2. This season’s seventh episode beat out several hot new programs, including Amazon Prime Video’s “The Citadel” and Disney+’s debut of “Peter Pan & Wendy,” and marked the first time ever that Apple TV+ landed the top spot on the leaderboard.

The Wrap Report tracks the most-watched programs across linear TV and streaming, according to viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, balanced to the U.S. Census.

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

