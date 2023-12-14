Barbra Streisand to Receive SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

The EGOT winner will become the 59th recipient of the honor

Barbra Streisand
Photo by Russell James
Jason Clark

Looks like Barbra Streisand will have another award to say “Hello, gorgeous!” too. The 81 year-old megastar—currently riding high with her best-selling memoir “My Name is Barbra”—will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild, to be seen live on the 2024 SAG Awards, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles in February.

Streisand will be the 59th recipient of the award (which predates the SAG Awards, which began in 1995), and will honor her countless contributions to film and TV. She has also directed three motion pictures (“Yentl,” “The Prince of Tides,” and “The Mirror Has Two Faces”), and has won two Academy Awards, one for starring in her defining breakout role as Fanny Brice in 1968’s “Funny Girl” and one for composing the smash theme song “Evergreen” from the 1976 remake of “A Star is Born.” Her other awards include a Star of the Decade Tony Award, 10 Grammys and three Emmys, not to mention three Peabody Awards.

Streisand is also notable as one of the pioneering women to direct films for the mainstream and holds the distinction of being the first woman to win a Golden Globe for Best Director for 1983’s “Yentl.”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry. From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like “Funny Girl,” “The Way We Were,” and “A Star Is Born”, Barbra’s ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary.”

The 30th SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

