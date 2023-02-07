Barbra Streisand’s memoir, which was first announced in 2015, is finally coming out from Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, on Nov. 7, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

“My Name Is Barbra,” which is also is the title of a 1965 Streisand album and television special, is 1,040 pages and covers her personal and professional life.

“The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” according to the publisher’s statement.

“She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making ‘Yentl’; her direction of ‘The Prince of Tides’; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to [former Secretary of State] Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she’s found in her marriage to James Brolin.”

Streisand and Brolin wed in 1998. She was previously married to actor Elliott Gould, with whom she shares son Jason Gould. She also had relationships with “A Star is Born” producer Jon Peters and composer Richard Baskin.

Streisand revealed in 2011 that none other than Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis asked her to write her memoir in the early ’80s, when the former First Lady was an editor at Doubleday. In 2009, she mentioned that she had begun writing the book in longhand. “I go back and forth,” Streisand told AP at the time. “Do I really want to write about my life? Do I really want to relive my life? I’m not sure.”

The memoir was originally set to be released in 2017. Streisand was represented by Washington attorney Robert Barnett, whose other clients have ranged from Barack Obama to Elton John.

During her decades-long career, the prolific singer/songwriter has won two Oscars, 15 Grammys, six Emmys, 11 Golden Globes and an honorary Tony Award.