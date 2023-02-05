Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win

Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.

“Finding Me,” which was published in April 2022, follows “The Woman King” actress’ rise to fame from her humble roots in Central Falls, Rhode Island to being on stage in New York City and beyond, including her career-defining casting in “How to Get Away With Murder.” As Davis walks readers through her journey to find a purpose, the famed Hollywood figure calls the memoir “a deep reflection, a promise, and a love letter of sorts to self.”

Davis began her journey to EGOT back in 2001, when she won her first Tony for her performance in “King Hedley II.” In 2010, she won a second Tony for her role of Rose Maxson in “Fences”; coincidentally, the same role won her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar after she played the character opposite Denzel Washington in 2016.

In 2015, Davis picked up the acting Triple Crown when she won the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her starring role as Annalise Keating in ABC’s in “How To Get Away With Murder.”

As an EGOT winner, Davis join an elite group, which includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, and more.