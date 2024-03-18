The BBC and Amazon Music have entered into a distribution partnership that will make the British network’s podcasts available outside of the U.K. for the first time.

Starting Monday, subscribers to Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited services can access over 50 of the BBC’s most popular podcasts, without advertisements. Notable BBC podcasts include, “Americast,” “BBC Global News Podcast,” “Dua Lipa: At Your Service,” and more.

The deal also provides ad-supported listening for the complete BBC catalog for Amazon Music users on the streaming services’ ad-supported free tier.

“Whether it’s a rundown of today’s headlines for the morning commute or a dose of true crime for a long road trip, we have something for everyone,” SVP Audio, Digital News & Streaming, BBC Studios Louise la Grange said in a statement. “Audio storytelling has long been our strength as a global content producer, and with this partnership, we are thrilled to bring our BBC podcasts to even wider audiences. We invite Amazon Music listeners to explore the BBC’s premium audio storytelling and discover their new favorite podcast with us.”

Head of Podcast Business for Amazon Music Shea Simpson said, “Amazon Music is thrilled to offer our global listeners the full catalogue of BBC podcasts outside of the UK. BBC’s premium British programmes are a fan-favorite, and we’re excited to make 50 of their top titles available ad-free for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”