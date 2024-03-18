BBC Strikes Deal With Amazon Music to Distribute Podcasts Globally 

Subscribers to Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited services can access over 50 of the BBC’s most popular podcasts, without ads

BBC Podcast deal with Amazon Music
BBC

The BBC and Amazon Music have entered into a distribution partnership that will make the British network’s podcasts available outside of the U.K. for the first time. 

Starting Monday, subscribers to Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited services can access over 50 of the BBC’s most popular podcasts, without advertisements. Notable BBC podcasts include, “Americast,” “BBC Global News Podcast,” “Dua Lipa: At Your Service,” and more. 

The deal also provides ad-supported listening for the complete BBC catalog for Amazon Music users on the streaming services’ ad-supported free tier.  

“Whether it’s a rundown of today’s headlines for the morning commute or a dose of true crime for a long road trip, we have something for everyone,” SVP Audio, Digital News & Streaming, BBC Studios Louise la Grange said in a statement. “Audio storytelling has long been our strength as a global content producer, and with this partnership, we are thrilled to bring our BBC podcasts to even wider audiences. We invite Amazon Music listeners to explore the BBC’s premium audio storytelling and discover their new favorite podcast with us.”     

Head of Podcast Business for Amazon Music Shea Simpson said, “Amazon Music is thrilled to offer our global listeners the full catalogue of BBC podcasts outside of the UK. BBC’s premium British programmes are a fan-favorite, and we’re excited to make 50 of their top titles available ad-free for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.”  

BBC News Logo
Read Next
BBC News Launches 24-Hour FAST Streaming Channel for US Viewers

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.