BBC News is launching a 24-hour live news channel on a variety of Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms as the media organization continues to expand into North America.

The network will initially launch in partnership with Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, XumoPlay, VIZIO WatchFree+, Sling Freestream and Plex, where BBC News content will be accessible.

AMC Networks represents BBC News in the U.S., handling the company’s distribution and sales, through its BBC America joint venture.

The network has long been allocating resources to break into the U.S. market, growing its news operation out of its Washington D.C. bureau, expanding primetime offerings, and developing programming focused on national news.

BBC News live coverage is anchored out of the U.K., U.S. and Singapore and the channel features anchors including Sumi Somaskanda, Caitríona Perry, MatthewAmroliwala, Christian Fraser, LucyHockings, Maryam Moshiri, Sally Bundock, and Steve Lai.

Chief commercial officer, global media and streaming of BBC Studios Tara Maitra said in a statement, “This is a significant milestone for the BBC as this launch will more than double the current reach and availability of the BBC News channel in the U.S. at a time when access to independent news and information is more important than ever.”

“What a profoundly meaningful addition to the rapidly growing CTV/FAST space, at a time when access to authoritative and impartial news could never be more important,” Chief commercial officer of AMC Networks Kim Kelleher said in a statement. “The BBC is one of the largest, most trusted and comprehensive news-gathering organizations in the world. The arrival of BBC News as a live, 24-hour channel on these free platforms is a landmark moment for global news, our partner platforms and the entire FAST distribution ecosystem.”

The FAST TV platforms also expressed their excitement over the forthcoming partnership with BBC.

“In today’s day and age, free round-the-clock access to a strong audience-centric news brand like BBC News is indispensable,” said EVP of programming for Pluto TV Amy Kuessner said.

“Live local and national news has always been a top performing category on Xumo Play, and with the addition of BBC’s 24/7 live coverage, our viewers can now enjoy a fresh, international perspective on major news moments happening across the world,” Vice President of programming and partnerships at Xumo Stefan Van Engen said.

Head of BD & Strategic Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus Sarah Nelson added that “We’re excited to partner with BBC Studios and AMC Networks to bring this 24-hour live news channel to our viewers, empowering them to stay informed and engaged with the world around them.”