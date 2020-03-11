‘Bering Sea Gold’ Season 9 First Look: Ken Kerr Calls ‘Mayday’ for ‘Catastrophic Dire Failure’ (Exclusive Video)

Discovery Channel’s “Bering Sea Gold” Season 9 is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 1, TheWrap has learned exclusively. We’ve also got your first look at the new episodes, and boy oh boy is it going to be a dramatic underwater mining season in Nome, Alaska.

“Mayday, mayday! Catastrophic dire failure!” Captain Ken Kerr of the Myrtle Irene calls in the clip, which is also exclusive to TheWrap.

“This is history right here,” Emily Riedel, the captain of The Eroica, says. “This is the end of the Myrtle Irene.”

Watch the teaser via the video above.

Last season on “Bering Sea Gold,” Shawn Pomrenke, the former “Mr. Gold,” was knocked off his throne by Kerr and a bad business deal. This season, Kerr appears to be in some deep trouble.

As for Reidel, who appears to be reveling in Kerr’s distress, she’s brought diver Daryl Galipeau back into the game in the hopes of venturing into untouched areas and rising up against her competitors.

Kris Kelly heads into this season ready to find new ground and expand his empire without anyone getting in the way. With an offer for new equipment, the stakes are high as he must “go big or go broke” to finally join the ranks of the mega-miners.

Vernon Adkison is back exploring the next big gold strike along with his daughter Elaine who hopes to learn from the best.

And later this season, when winter sets in and the Bering Sea freezes over, for the first time in years the miners will dive under a solid sheet of Bering Sea ice to stay on the trail of gold. At less than two feet thick in spots, the ice is barely what most miners consider safe enough.

“Bering Sea Gold” is produced for Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle company. For Original Productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Jeff Meredith and Dave Freed.

For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Todd Lefkowitz and John Slaughter. Associate producer is Jessica Mollo.

“Bering Sea Gold” premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 9/8c on Discovery Channel. One week earlier, a catch-up special airs at 11/10c.