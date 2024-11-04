Berlin International Film Festival Sets Exit From X (Formerly Twitter) for End of 2024

68th berlin film festival berlinale
The 68th Berlinale in 2018. The festival has struggled for years with its identity as both a local and international film event. (Photo: Getty Images)

When the Berlin International Film Festival returns for its 75th ceremony in 2025, it will be doing so without any official footprint on X.

That’s because the German movie festival just revealed its intention to exit the social media site formerly known as Twitter by the end of the year.

“The Berlinale has decided to say goodbye to X on Dec 31, 2024. Thank you for following us here all these years,” organizers shared on X on Monday. “Stay connected with all things Berlinale on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and our website. See you there!”

The festival did not give any specific reason for its decision to leave the app owned by Elon Musk. TheWrap has reached out for further comment.

At the 74th Berlinale, Mati Diop’s documentary “Dahomey” won the Golden Bear, while the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to Hong Sang-soo’s “A Traveler’s Needs.” Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan was selected as the Best Leading Performance for “A Different Man” and Martin Scorsese was awarded with the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement. Lupita Nyong’o was jury president.

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival takes place Oct. 13-23, 2025.

