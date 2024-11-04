Stacey Abrams and Laura Dern in Conversation at Power Women Summit

Political leader Stacey Abrams will join Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern for a Spotlight Conversation at the TheWrap’s Power Women Summit on Dec. 3 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Moderated by Dern, this conversation will explore environmental responsibility in film and television. From sustainable production to climate-conscious storytelling, audiences will gain insight into the environmental impact of industry practices and learn how studios, networks, and creators can innovate to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainability on and off the screen.

Abrams is recognized for her historic role as the first Black woman to be a major-party gubernatorial nominee in the U.S. and her service as Minority Leader in the Georgia House of Representatives. Currently, she leads Sage Works Productions, a company focused on storytelling to drive social impact, and serves as senior counsel for Rewiring America, a leading electrification nonprofit. Through Rewiring America’s “Electric Creatives” initiative, Abrams supports the entertainment industry in adopting electric, eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel-powered appliances. This program partners with studios and creators to make greener production choices, reduce costs, and leverage insights and incentives to promote sustainability on set.

In addition to starring in and executive producing popular projects such as “Palm Royale,” Dern is also well known for her environmental advocacy. In 2023, she narrated the award-winning documentary “Common Ground,” about regenerative agriculture and earlier this year was recognized with the EMA Ongoing Commitment Award for her activism in the fight against climate change.

This Spotlight Conversation is open to all attendees of the Power Women Summit on Dec. 3 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. More panels and speakers will be announced soon. To purchase tickets and for more information about the Summit, visit thewrap.com/pws.

Sponsors include South Coast Plaza, Loeb & Loeb LLP, Lionsgate, Whalar, Paramount Global, CLEAR, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Disney.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Lynne Segall, CRO of TheWrap, at lynne@thewrap.com.

For media inquiries, contact DKC Public Relations, at thewrap@dkcnews.com.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. With the theme, “Aspire,” this year’s PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws.

About TheWrap

TheWrap is the leading, authoritative digital news organization covering the business of entertainment, fashion and media. Founded by award-winning journalist Sharon Waxman in 2009, TheWrap is the only independently owned Hollywood trade, serving as a reliable and trusted source of breaking news, investigative reporting, expert analysis, exhaustive awards season coverage and in-depth features for over 15 years.