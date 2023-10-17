TV’s Most Popular Adult Animated Shows Premiered at Least 10 Years Ago | Charts

“South Park” ranks highest overall, while “Rick and Morty” has the highest approval rating. But the rise of adult animated dramas suggests the era of sitcoms like “Family Guy” may be at an end.

“Rick and Morty.” “Futurama.” “South Park.” ”Bob’s Burgers.” “Archer.” “The Simpsons.” “Family Guy.” “American Dad!”

What do these shows have in common? For one thing, they’re the Top 8 most popular adult animated comedies, according to a Ranker list that’s been voted on by 50,000 TV fans. But the shows also all premiered at least 10 years ago — and as of the writing of this article, they’re all still on the air. (“Archer” will officially conclude with a special finale event in December.) 

The story of adult animated comedy arguably begins with the runaway success of “The Simpsons,” which premiered back in 1989.

