“Rick and Morty.” “Futurama.” “South Park.” ”Bob’s Burgers.” “Archer.” “The Simpsons.” “Family Guy.” “American Dad!”

What do these shows have in common? For one thing, they’re the Top 8 most popular adult animated comedies, according to a Ranker list that’s been voted on by 50,000 TV fans. But the shows also all premiered at least 10 years ago — and as of the writing of this article, they’re all still on the air. (“Archer” will officially conclude with a special finale event in December.)

The story of adult animated comedy arguably begins with the runaway success of “The Simpsons,” which premiered back in 1989.