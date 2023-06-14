The 15 Best ‘Black Mirror’ Episodes, Ranked

1. "Be Right Back"
"Black Mirror" may not venture into romance territory very often, but when it does, it tends to absolutely annihilate us by clobbering us over the head with our own feelings. Such is the case with the gutting Season 2 opener "Be Right Back,“ which follows a woman named Martha (Hayley Atwell) grieving the sudden loss of her boyfriend Ash (Domhnall Gleeson). To cope with the loss, Martha begins communicating with an AI-powered bot designed to impersonate the deceased by learning about them from what they left behind, such as photographs, videos and social media posts. Eventually, instant messaging graduates to phone calls, and ultimately to a robot made to look just like Ash.
At first, the robot is a comfort for the grieving Martha, especially as she carries and delivers Ash's baby. But of course, even though the android looks and sounds just like Ash, he will never become the person that she loved, a hard reality that Martha ultimately has no choice but to face. While plenty of other "Black Mirror" episodes“ deal with AI and the nebulous line between effective programming and sentience, “Be Right Back“ approaches the topic through the lens of grief and healing, coming at it with a sensitivity and compassion that causes it to hit differently than many of the show's more ruthless episodes. We give it top marks not just for its nuanced approach to its subject matter and the heartbreaking performances of its two leads, but also because it is remarkably effective in delivering on the promise of the show itself: to use technology to explore what it means to be truly human.