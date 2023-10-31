Halloween has arrived, and celebrities have gone all out to dress up as other pop cultural icons. The SAG-AFTRA guidelines for Halloween this year advised members to not post photos of costumes inspired by struck work on social media, to choose costumes inspired by generalized Halloween tropes or to dress up as characters from non-struck content like cartoons or other animated TV shows.

“SAG-AFTRA issued Halloween guidance in response to questions from content creators and members about how to support the strike during this festive season. This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued,” the guild said in a statement.

But not all actors complied.

Megan Fox did dress up as Gogo Yubari from “Kill Bill” with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, and she tagged SAG-AFTRA in her Instagram post. Other celebrities have found more creative ways to reflect current popular culture, like dressing up as athletes, musicians or versions of each other.

Keke Palmer paid homage to Tyra Banks’ role of Eve in the film “Life Size” (2000). She also dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein.

The season of Homage 🎃🥳 pic.twitter.com/DazKpi7swl — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 29, 2023

“Riverdale” actresses Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, who coordinated costumes last year, dressed up as the Gotham City Sirens this time around.

Several daytime television hosts committed to costumes for their Halloween segments. Drew Barrymore dressed up as Bob Ross while Sherri Shepherd changed her Beyoncé costume multiple times. Tamron Hall’s Tam Fam dressed up as characters from “The Wiz.”

Ed Sheeran transformed into Chucky. Lizzo dressed up as Tina Turner AND Elvira. Kerry Washington became Sha’Kerry in honor of track star ShaCarri Richardson. Singer and actress Reneé Rapp dressed up as Pamela Anderson. Madison Pettis remade multiple Mariah Carey looks.

Several singers decided to portray cartoon characters. Mariah Carey dressed up as Jessica Rabbit. Ice Spice portrayed Betty Boop.

Kourtney Kardashian borrowed a dress Kim Kardashian wore while pregnant to dress up as her sister. Kourtney is now pregnant, which makes the idea even better. Kim dressed up as Alicia Silverstone’s Cher in “Clueless” with North dressed up as Stacey Dash’s Dionne.

Read on for more clever costumes.