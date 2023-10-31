TV Host Halloween Costumes for 2023, From Taylor Swift to So Many Beyoncés (Photos)

It doesn’t matter who you are, everyone loves a good Halloween costume. That applies to kids, pets and daytime television hosts.

This year daytime TV pulled out all the stops when it came to the spookiest of holidays. There were costume changes, highly specific references and even some arial acrobatics in the mix. Consider this your guide to some of the most impressive Halloween costumes on daytime TV this year.

More to come…

Kelly Clarkson as a rock n’ roll vampire on Halloween on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Photo Credit: NBC) “The Kelly Clarkson Show” It’s not entirely clear what a rock ‘n roll vampire is, but what is clear is Kelly Clarkson and her band committed. While performing their version of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” for the occasion, everyone from the host to the band posed in their best and most vampy looks. Clarkson was the aforementioned rock ‘n roll vampire, but there was also a Nosferatu (Jason Halbert), a bloodsucker by the name of Moonlight Glow (Jessi Collins), Jaco Caraco the unknowing and a vampire of the night (Lester Estelle). Watch the introduction of the frighting crew here.

Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé from the “Renaissance” tour on “Sherri” (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner for Sherri/Debmar-Mercury) “Sherri” If there was an award for best costume on daytime television, it would go to Sherri Shepherd. On Tuesday, the host strutted out as Beyoncé not once, not twice, but six different times. That’s right; Shepherd recreated six different looks from Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” tour. Above is her take on the bee-inspired outfit Beyoncé wore during “America Has a Problem.” Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé from the “Renaissance” tour on “Sherri” (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner for Sherri/Debmar-Mercury)

Say hello to a more subdued take on the regal blue custom Roksanda gown the queen wore during her London tour. Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé from the “Renaissance” tour on “Sherri” (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner for Sherri/Debmar-Mercury)

This strappy number is a nod to Beyoncé’s custom Off-White leotard, also seen during her London tour.

Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé from the “Renaissance” tour on “Sherri” (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner for Sherri/Debmar-Mercury) Beyoncé wasn’t the only one who had to fan herself off because the heat was too intense. This stands as Shepherd’s take on the custom Loewe bodysuit by creative director Jonathan Anderson with a fan from a previous outfit. Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé from the “Renaissance” tour on “Sherri” (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner for Sherri/Debmar-Mercury)

What good is having your own brand if you can’t show it off? Beyoncé came out in a similar number during her New Jersey performance. Sherri Shepherd as Beyoncé from the “Renaissance” tour on “Sherri” (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner for Sherri/Debmar-Mercury)

Last but never least is Shepherd’s ode to the album cover of “Renaissance.” What’s a worldwide diva without her sparkling steed? Watch a full roundup of Shepherd’s many looks.

The hosts of “The Talk” transform into today’s hottest music superstars, including Akbar Gbajabiamila, Sheryl Underwood, Taylor Swift, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS) “The Talk” Shepherd may have had the most Beyoncé looks, but she wasn’t the only Beyoncé on daytime television. Sheryl Underwood also dressed up as the superstar as part of “The Talk’s” ode to some of the biggest music superstars of 2023. Additionally, Amanda Kloots dressed as Taylor Swift; Akbar Gbajabiamila dressed as Jay-Z; Natalie Morales dressed as Olivia Rodrigo; and Jerry O’Connell dressed as Post Malone. There was one final surprise “The Talk” had up its sleeve… Jojo Siwa dressed as Pink on “The Talk” (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Jojo Siwa dressed up as Pink, complete with some arial acrobatics.

ABC/Lou Rocco “The View” In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the ladies of “The View” dressed as their favorite Disney characters. Some committed to classics, like Joy Behar as Cruella de Vil and Alyssa Farah Griffin as Princess Jasmine. But the rest ranged from newer picks, like Ana Navarro as Mirabel from “Encanto,” to more obscure characters, like Whoopi Goldberg as Tour Guide Barbie from “Toy Story 2” and the Headless Horseman from “The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.” However, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin took home the honor of having the most elaborate costumes. As Haines went as Carl Fredricksen from “Up” complete with the square jaw, Hostin took advantage of “The View’s” makeup department to become Zoe Saldaña’s character in “Avatar.”

Mark Consuelos as Ken, Michael Gelman as weird Ken, Kelly Ripa as Barbie and Art Moore as Alan as the cast of “Barbie” on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” (Photo: ABC) “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos started off Tuesday strong with a coordinated ode to Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” There was even a getting ready montage to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and a dance number. But the team didn’t stop there, teasing over 50 different costumes and “a blowout Halloween show that will take us through the decades ushering in a new era.” Chronicling all of these different outfits would require a whole other list. But we did round up some of the duo’s best looks. Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos dress as Cher and Sonny on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” (Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment)

The duo also emerged later in the show as an iconic duo: Cher and Sonny. Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos dress as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” (Photo Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment)

Speaking of beloved couples, Ripa and Consuelos had one more up their sleeve: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos dress as Scandoval stars on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” (Photo Credit: ABC/Michael Le Brecht) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix also made an appearance — at least their lookalikes did. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dress as Lucy and Ricky on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” (Photo Credit: ABC/Michael Le Brecht) Kelly and Mark may be iconic to daytime TV viewers, but the duo’s other couple’s costume — Lucy and Ricky from “I Love Lucy” — should be iconic to nearly everyone. The team dresses as the cast of the “Jersey Shore” on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” (Photo Credit: ABC/Michael Le Brecht) The team had one more silly set of costumes up its sleeve: the cast of the “Jersey Shore.” Drew Barrymore as Bob Ross on “The Drew Barrymore Show” (Photo Credit” CBS)

“The Drew Barrymore Show” Barrymore took a hairier approach than others when it came to her Halloween costume, dressing as Bob Ross. Naturally, that included puffs of chest hair and the painter’s iconic perm.