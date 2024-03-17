The 7 Best New Movies on Hulu in March 2024

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Hulu, you’ve hit the jackpot. Below we’ve rounded up a curated selection of some of the best new movies streaming on Hulu this month, with a bit of a theme – selections include some recent Oscar-winning hits, past acclaimed films with connections to current blockbusters and even an underseen rom-com for good measure.

Check out our picks for the best new movies on Hulu in March 2024 below.

Dune

Warner Bros.

Before you sit down for “Dune: Part Two” in theaters, brush up by watching Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part One.” While the first film is streaming on Max, it also hits Hulu this month in case that’s your streamer of choice. And watching “Dune: Part One” is certainly a prerequisite for “Part Two” as the sequel is very much a continuation of one long story, and picks up right where the first film left off. Plus “Dune” is so pretty! The film won six Oscars, including Best Score and Best Cinematography.

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros./Alcon Entertainment

If you’re all about “Dune” but somehow never saw director Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 “Blade Runner” sequel, you owe it to yourself to check this one out. The craft is spectacular (legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins won his first Oscar for this film), and the story is the kind of high-level sci-fi we’ve come to expect from Villeneuve. Set years after the original “Blade Runner,” Ryan Gosling plays a replicant hunting down Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) and unraveling a conspiracy that threatens to undo everything they think they know about robotic replicants. Is it sacrilege to say this is even better than the original “Blade Runner?”

Dunkirk

Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan just won his first Oscar for “Oppenheimer,” which means it’s the perfect time to revisit his spectacular 2017 film “Dunkirk.” Described as a dramatic thriller, the film tells the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk during World War II. This being a Nolan movie, it’s told from three different points of view happening at three different times: by land, by air and by sea. This is a wildly immersive story of true heroism, with standout performances from Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan and yes Cillian Murphy.

Enough Said

Fox Searchlight

One of the late James Gandolfini’s final roles was about as far away from Tony Soprano as one could get. Writer/director Nicole Holofcener’s 2013 romantic comedy “Enough Said” stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a divorced woman who strikes up a relationship with a friendly man named Albert (Gandolfini), only to discover he’s the former husband of her friend Marianne (Catherine Keener). The film toes the line between comedy and drama as it’s incredibly funny but also tremendously touching and emotional, and Gandolfini gets a chance to show his softer, more sensitive side.

The Favourite

Olivia Colman in “The Favourite” (Searchlight Pictures)

In keeping with the spirit of pairing recent Oscar winners with another film, check out “The Favourite” if you loved “Poor Things.” From the same writing and directing team (Yorgos Lanthimos and Tony McNamara), “The Favourite” is set in the early 18th century and follows two cousins who vie for the affections of Queen Anne. Olivia Colman won an Oscar for her role as the Queen, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are delectable as the dueling cousins. Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn are fun in supporting roles and the production and costume design is to die for. Consider this a precursor for both “Poor Things” and the Hulu series “The Great,” which McNamara created after this film.

Poor Things

“Poor Things” (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Speaking of “Poor Things,” the four-time Oscar winner is now streaming on Hulu for all to see. This is a darkly comic twist on the Frankenstein story: Emma Stone plays a woman who is the creation of a mad scientist-like man (played by Willem Dafoe). She learns about sex, love, grief, pain, joy and all the other human emotions with fresh eyes, through which the audience sees the world itself. The world of “Poor Things” is an elevated fantasia, but the emotions at its center are very real as it chronicles what it means to live as a woman. Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance, and the film also won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra Huller in “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Starting March 22, the Oscar-winning French legal drama “Anatomy of a Fall” comes to Hulu, and it’s a great chance to catch up on one of the most talked-about films of 2023. The Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay stars Sandra Hüller as a writer who is questioned after the death of her husband, who either fell or was pushed from the window of their house. Personal details come to light through the course of the trial, and their visually impaired son (and his adorable guide dog) is caught in the middle. Is she guilty or innocent? That’s certainly the question on everyone’s mind through the course of the film, but what makes co-writer/director Justine Triet’s film so engrossing is what it says about our obligation to the truth in relationships.