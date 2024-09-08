The 7 Best New Movies on Max in September 2024

Summer is over and Autumn is here, which means Max has a whole new slate of movies falling onto the streamer in September.
Whether you’re into anime flicks, romance thrillers or an action-packed movie that keeps you on your toes, these films are worth adding to your watch list. While Max’s list of new films in September stretches way beyond these seven titles, TheWrap wanted to point your attention to the best ones on its lineup.
Check out our picks for the best new movies on Max in September 2024 below.
“Boogie Nights” (1997)
We had to start you off with a Hollywood classic that will give you some good ‘ole belly laughs while also giving. “Boogie Nights” follows the story of Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg), a teen growing up in 1977 San Fernando Valley, who makes a life pivot into the porn industry after being discovered by director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds). Eddie’s career takes off, but as he spirals into a lifestyle filled with drugs, and as his ego grows bigger, he faces the biggest threat up against him: himself.
“Civil War” (2024)
Now is your chance to weigh in on one of the most controversial films of the year. Alex Garland, the sci-fi provocateur behind “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and the screenplay for “28 Days Later,” imagines the United States in the midst of a contentious civil war. Garland purposely leaves the politics fuzzy, instead focusing on those hell-bent on documenting the carnage. (It also helps that all the performances are so good.) Boasting one of the biggest budgets in the history of indie studio A24, “Civil War” eventually explodes into a truly terrifying battle, with our protagonists right in the middle. With shades of John Carpenter, “Civil War” feels like a movie that shouldn’t have taken the heat that it did. This one is the real deal. Watch at home and grip the armrest of your sofa until your knuckles turn white. – Drew Taylor
“The Boy and the Heron” (2023)
In this blockbuster anime film, a 12-year-old boy named Mahito (Soma Santoki, Robert Pattinson), who is struggling with getting accustomed to his new home following his mother’s death. But when he comes across a talking heron who tells him that his mother is actually alive, he journeys into another world hidden inside an abandoned tower.
“The Exorcist” (1973)
Another great classic to watch is the terrifying horror “The Exorcist.” After her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) starts acting oddly, speaking in tongues and floating in the air, she enlists in a local priest (Jason Miller) to help exercise the demon that’s possessed her child after medical assistance fails.
“Addicted” (2014)
This romantic thriller was adapted from author Zane’s erotic tale “Addicted,” which shares the same title. In “Addicted,” Zoe Reynard (Sharon Leal), has it all: a loving husband and a successful career. However, behind closed doors, Zoe struggles with the hypersexuality disorder nymphomania. Her sexual urges eventually spiral into a secret life that may threaten everything she’s ever loved and worked hard to achieve.
“Independence Day” (1996)
Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum lead Roland Emmerich’s action-sci-fi flick “Independence Day.” On the United State’s birthday, dark and sinister beings land on Earth with one goal: destroy the planet. However, an unlikely but united group of humans just might be able to stop the alien’s mission. Explosive and entertaining, if you didn’t already watch “Independence Day” on July 4, it’s the perfect film to say farewell to the summer.
“The Shining” (1980)
This one’s your classic’s favorite classic. In Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of “The Shining,” Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) relocates to the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado, where unbeknownst to him, ghosts haunt the establishment. In the midst of trying to break out of writer’s block, he becomes intoxicated by the hotel’s dead previous guests and launches into manic outbursts that threatens the lives of his family.
