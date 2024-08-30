Spooky season is upon us. ‘Tis the time for things that go bump in the night, and we’ve got a curated selection of some of the best new horror movies streaming right now to get you in the mood. There were a number of solid horror films released over the past year, from a couple of nun-centric films to the vampiric “Abigail” to Russell Crowe as an exorcising priest.

There’s a lot to consider, is what we’re saying, but if you pick one of the scary movies on this list we guarantee you’ll be satisfied.

“Abigail”

From left to right: Melissa Berrara and Alisha Weir in Universal Pictures’ “Abigail” (Universal)

Streaming on Peacock

While this enjoyable spin on the vampire genre doesn’t quite match the perfection of their uproarious 2019 horror comedy, “Ready or Not,” co-directors Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin have once again assembled a crack cast fighting tooth and nail to survive the night in a spooky mansion. The premise: A “Reservoir Dogs”-esque team of criminals, whose names are not known to each other, have been assembled to kidnap a rich man’s daughter. The task is simply to watch the girl until the ransom is paid. Except it’s not quite that simple. Melissa Barrera (“Scream”) Kathryn Newton (“Freaky”) and Dan Stevens (“The Guest”) are among the criminals, who slowly realize that their abductee is not the frightened little girl she appears to be, but a ruthless and cunning vampire. — Sharon Knolle

“Cobweb”

“Cobweb” (CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Streaming on Hulu

One of the best sleepers of last year was “Cobweb,” a there’s-something-in-the-crawl-space chiller that plays more like a dark fairy tale than a cheapo midnight movie. Woody Norman (the little kid from Mike Mills’ tremendous “C’Mon C’Mon”) starts to have dreams about a missing sibling hidden in the walls of his suburban home. His parents (a note-perfect Lizzy Caplan and Anthony Starr) are relentlessly cheery and insist that he’s simply imagining things, which is always a red flag. And his teacher (Cleopatra Coleman) suspects there’s trouble at home, which his parents strenuously deny. Of course, all things come to a bloody head, which is very satisfying. Samuel Bodin makes his directorial debut working from a Black List-approved script by Chris Thomas Devlin, creating an unnerving atmosphere full of dread and dark comedy. And the movie’s Halloween-time setting makes it a perfect movie to get you into the spirit. But “Cobweb” is like the cursed videotape in “The Ring” – you’ve got to show it to five people after you see it. That will insure it’s staple as a future cult classic. Let’s make it happen. – Drew Taylor

“Late Night With the Devil”

(CREDIT: Umbrella Entertainment)

Streaming on Shudder

A once-popular ’70s late night talk show host Jack Delroy (the always terrific David Dastmalchian) tries an out-there stunt to boost his falling ratings: Invite a possessed girl on and have her channel the devil, live! The film from Cameron Cairnes and Colin Cairnes perfectly captures not only the bygone era to a tee, but expertly builds tension with minor glitches during the broadcast, which turn into a chaotic nightmare to rival that freakishly awful chimp attack in Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” – Sharon Knolle

“Suitable Flesh”

RJLE Films

Streaming on Hulu

Joe Lynch’s tale of occult horror — which is based on an H.P. Lovecraft story — begins when psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (an incredibly game Heather Graham) becomes obsessed with her troubled young male patient. He tells her an incredible story about being possessed by his late father’s spirit, which can’t possibly be true, can it? Oh yes, it is, we find out, as do Derby’s unsuspecting husband (Johnathon Schaech) and medical colleague (horror icon Barbara Crampton). It’s campy, silly, sexy, gory fun for the right kind of horror fan. – Sharon Knolle

“Immaculate”

Sydney Sweeney in “Immaculate” (Credit: Courtesy of Neon)

Streaming on Hulu

In Michael Mohan’s spooky church horror “Immaculate,” Sydney Sweeney cloaks up as an American nun named Cecilia who joins a covenant in a remote area nestled in rural Italy. But the dark secrets of the holy manor come alive in the form of creepy disturbances and bloody chases that will leave you at the edge of your seat speechless. The film was written by Andrew Lobel and it stars Benedetta Porcaroli, Álvaro Morte, Simona Tabasco, Giulia Heatherfield and more. – Raquel “Rocky” Harris”

“The First Omen”

The First Omen

Streaming on Hulu

One of the best horror movies of the year is also one of the best movies of the year (period). Nell Tiger Free plays an American novitiate who journeys to Rome in the early 1970s. She’s working at orphanage, where she fears that one of the young girls might be part of an evil conspiracy within the church. If you’ve seen the original “Omen,” released back in 1976, then you probably know where this is headed, but it’s a testament to co-writer/director Arkasha Stevenson that she still provides some big surprises, including one of the more shocking moments in recent horror history. The movie has a lovely, 1970’s vibe and is clearly paying homage to the Italian horror movies from that period (there’s more than a little classic “Suspiria” cooked into its DNA), without ever being too reverential. If you were on the fence about this one – and, we get it, an “Omen” prequel released in 2024 is a dicey proposition – put those fears aside. “The First Omen” absolutely delivers. It’s a satanically good time. – Drew Taylor

“Saw X”

“Saw X” (Lionsgate)

Streaming on Starz

For 20 years, James Wan and Leigh Whannell’s “Saw” franchise has been haunting viewers and while building a following of devout fans. It’s the very reason why the universe has continued to expand, with its latest addition being “Saw X.” In the 10th installment, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back, and he sets his sights on a group of scammers who have tricked thousands into investing in a fake medical procedure they claimed would cure even the most life-threatening illnesses. For Kramer, who is battling late-stage cancer, their plot cuts deep, but his revenge slices even deeper. The film, which was directed by Kevin Greutert, stars Bell, Synnøve Macody Lund, Shawnee Smith, Renata Vaca, Costas Mandylor and more. – Raquel “Rocky” Harris

“Sister Death”

“Sister Death” (Netflix)

Streaming on Netflix

Do we have too many “young nuns getting menaced by malevolent forces” movies on this list already? What’s one more? “Sister Death” ostensibly serves as the prequel to 2017’s based-on-a-true-story gem “Veronica.” This time the story is set in 1940s Spain, where a young nun attempts to uncover the truth at a convent that has been converted into a girls’ school following the Spanish Civil War. Co-writer/director Paco Plaza, returning from the original film, wisely uses the young nun’s experience as a metaphor for the tragedy and horror that Spain endured during the war, with the truth of that experience deepening the supernatural scares (and vice versa). It’s a remarkable, deeply scary piece of work and a worthy follow-up to the equally terrific “Veronica,” in some ways deepening that earlier film while it expands the lore of the franchise. Are you ready to meet “Sister Death?” – Drew Taylor

“Thanksgiving”

Sony Pictures

Streaming on Netflix

More than fifteen years later, Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s “Grindhouse” is still paying off dividends. As part of that double-feature experience, there were a series of trailers for fake movies that played as a kind of interstitial between films. One of those fake trailers, Rodriguez’s “Machete,” spawned two (!) movies. And Roth has finally come back around for “Thanksgiving,” his New England slasher movie. How could he resist? (The trailer version of “Thanksgiving” featured Michael Biehn, Jordan Ladd and Jay Hernandez; none of them returned for the feature-length version.) Roth clearly loves the holiday-themed slasher movie (among them: “My Bloody Valentine,” “Silent Night, Deadly Night” and, of course, “Halloween”) and tries to give Thanksgiving the same treatment, setting it in a town obsessed with the holiday (Plymouth, Massachusetts), that has just undergone a shared tragedy (a Black Friday sale gone bloodily wrong), with a masked killer, dressed like Mayflower pilgrim John Carver, seeking revenge. It’s all very straightforward, with Patrick Dempsey as the sheriff of the town and a very charming Nell Verlaque as our final girl. Of course, where the movie shines is in the elaborate murder sequences, with only a couple lifted directly from the original “Grindhouse” trailer. (There’s a parade float pile-up that is a particular favorite.) And with “Thanksgiving” Roth got something that he couldn’t even conjure with “Badlands” – an honest-to-goodness franchise. The sequel drops next year. Hopefully it’s not just lukewarm leftovers. – Drew Taylor

“The Pope’s Exorcist”

“The Pope’s Exorcist” (Sony)

Streaming on Netflix

Earlier this year Russell Crowe starred in the meta horror movie “The Exorcism.” It is very good but not streaming yet (if that changes, we will update this list). A few months earlier, Crowe starred in another, even-better exorcism movie called “The Pope’s Exorcist.” And just to be clear, he is playing an exorcist that works for the Vatican, not someone who is exorcising the Pope (although that would be cool). Crowe plays Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life exorcist for the Vatican (“The Exorcist” director William Friedkin made a so-so documentary about him a few years ago). In “The Pope’s Exorcist,” Amorth travels to Spain, to help a family that is being haunted by their new (old) house. The movie, it should be noted, is set in 1987 so you get shit like a cool scene set to The Cult’s “She Sells Sanctuary.” Australian director Julius Avery, who also helmed the underrated World War II zombie movie “Overlord” for J.J. Abrams (another great Halloween pick), knows how to mix the horror of the situation with some moments of transcendent comedy. And whatever Crowe is up to, with the accent and all, should be commended. There have been rumblings about a sequel, which would be outstanding and well-earned. We need more of Crowe’s Amorth stomping around and performing exorcisms. The sooner the better please. – Drew Taylor

“Apartment 7A”

Julia Garner in “Apartment 7A” (Paramount+)

Streaming on Paramount+ on Sept. 27

“Rosemary’s Baby” returns. Sort of. “Apartment 7A” traces the final months of Terry Gionoffrio (now played by the great Julia Garner), the woman who falls to her death in front of Guy and Rosemary Woodhouse in Roman Polanski’s 1968 original. As portrayed by Garner, she’s an ambitious dancer who injures her leg and is taken in by the kindly Minnie and Roman Castavet (Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally taking over for Ruth Gordon and Sidney Blackmer). But, as we know, there’s more to the Bramford building than spacious New York apartments, and Terry starts to get the devilish vibe too. (Jim Sturgess inverts his natural charm as a menacing theater director and Bramford neighbor.) Garner is, as always, a powerhouse, and co-writer/director Natalie Erika James offers up classic thrills with more contemporary sensibilities, never indulging in unnecessary fan service or easy-to-spot Easter eggs. This would make a great double feature with “The First Omen” from earlier this year (that one is on Hulu). Be sure to check in to “Apartment 7A,” especially if you want some fresh spooky fun this Halloween. – Drew Taylor