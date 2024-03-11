The performances by Oscar-nominated actors excited people, made them laugh, made them cry and sometimes combined all three of the above. These Oscar speeches did the same.

Hollywood’s biggest night, the 96th Academy Awards, kicked off on Sunday as the stars waited to see if their hard work was honored with that crowning payoff. Given just 45 seconds on stage to offer thank yous and share their gratitude, TheWrap compiled videos of the winners who made it count and left live attendees and viewers in the home audience with words to inspire and think about.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers.” During her speech, she thanked her family, career guides and made a specific humorous shoutout to her publicist, who she said has been with her on every step of her journey. This was Randolph’s first Oscar nomination and first win.

“For so long I’ve always wanted to be different. And now I realize I just need to be myself,” Randolph said.

Watch her speech below:

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. won his Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in “Oppenheimer.” He thanked his wife Susan Downey, who he said found him as a “snarling rescue pet” but “loved him back to life.”

“I need this job more than it needed me,” Downey said. “What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to do is important.”

Watch his speech:

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish & Finneas at the 96th Academy Awards

This was brother-and-sister music duo Billie Eilish and Finneas’ second time on the Oscar stage. The siblings took home the gold for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For” from “Barbie.”

Eilish was visibly overwhelmed with joy on stage, saying she wasn’t expecting the win.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and honored,” Eilish said.

Watch their speech:

Cord Jefferson

Cord Jefferson at the 96th Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Cord Jefferson, the writer-director of “American Fiction,” won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. During his speech, he called on Hollywood studios to take the same type of chances on smaller films as those budget in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

“$200 million movies are also a risk,” Jefferson said. “It’s a plea to acknowledge and recognize that there are so many people out there who want the opportunity that I was given.”

Watch his speech:

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the 96th Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “Poor Things.” She highlighted the skill and talent it takes to bring creative visions to cinematic life, while also acknowledging her fellow actors in the category, particularly Lily Gladstone.

“This is really overwhelming,” Stone said tearfully. “It’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies.”

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy at the 96th Academy Awards (Getty Images)

This was Cillian Murphy’s first Oscar win and first nomination. He won in the Best Actor category for his role in “Oppenheimer.” Murphy celebrated the cast and crew behind the film, saying they “carried” him through.

“I’m a very proud Irish man standing here tonight,” Murphy said. “We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. For better or for worse, we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world. So I would like to dedicate this to all the peacemakers everywhere.”

Watch his speech:

You can hear more of what the winners had to say in their extended post-win press room interviews in the videos below: