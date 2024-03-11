Jamie Lee Curtis Left the Oscars Early and Got In-N-Out

Jamie Lee Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar last year for her work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” had a whirlwind Oscars night on Sunday.

Posting about her Academy Awards night on Instagram, the iconic scream queen wrote that she flew in, took part in the ceremony, left to get a burger at In-N-Out and then flew out. (The blurry selfie above is hers.)

Now that’s how it’s done.

Curtis was at the ceremony to help present the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her work in “The Holdovers.” (It’s Oscar tradition to have the previous year’s recipient present that year’s winner.) Curtis was one of several past winners there to introduce the new crop of nominees, and was joined onstage by Regina King, Lupita Nyong’o, Mary Steenburgen and Rita Moreno. It was a very memorable moment.

Considering that Curtis’ post-Oscars photos at In-N-Out are in broad daylight, she definitely left the ceremony super early, since it crept into the nighttime hours in Los Angeles after starting around 4 p.m.

If you’re wondering what In-N-Out Curtis visited, it was the location on Cahuenga Boulevard, just up the street from where the Oscars take place at the Dolby Theatre. You can see the Universal City Hilton in the background, with the drive-thru lane buttressing the Universal City Nissan dealership. This is the same In-N-Out where Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice and business partner Ghislaine Maxwell was memorably photographed enjoying a burger and a book in 2019.

Earlier this awards season, Paul Giamatti was spotted at a Westwood In-N-Out after the Golden Globes, trophy in hand. And Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel has noted that stopping by In-N-Out after the ceremony has become an annual tradition.

“Nothing against McDonald’s, but on award show night, it’s In-N-Out,” Kimmel said.