Netflix released the official trailer for the new movie “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” on Thursday, and those hoping for a significant dose of nostalgia with this sequel won’t be disappointed. The film returns Eddie Murphy to his iconic role as Axel Foley, this time returning to a changed Beverly Hills after his daughter’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened.

The trailer goes heavy on what “Beverly Hills Cop” fans want to see, as franchise stalwarts Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and yes, Bronson Pinchot are all back. The story finds Axel reteaming with his old pals to uncover a conspiracy.

A fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” film has been in development since the 1990s, and at one point a few years back Murphy pivoted to a TV series continuation although the pilot was not picked up. This incarnation hails from director Mark Molloy (marking his feature debut after directing various commercials), with a story by Will Beall and a script by Beall, Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten.

The franchise began, of course, with 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop” which catapulted Murphy to superstardom and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Martin Brest handed over directing reins to Tony Scott for 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II,” while John Landis steered 1994’s less-well-received “Beverly Hills Cop III,” which moved the action to a fictional theme park.

Jerry Bruckheimer returns to produce “Beverly Hills Cop 4” alongside Murphy and Chad Oman, while executive producers are Ray Angelic, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Melissa Reid and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” will be released exclusively on Netflix on July 3 as the streamer’s big Fourth of July weekend release.