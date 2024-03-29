Beyoncé released her new country-inspired album “Cowboy Carter” on Friday, which includes a pretty strong message for the Grammys.

In the 26th song on the album, “Sweet Honey Buckin,” featuring hip-hop and country music artist Shaboozey, the 42-year-old superstar insists she is not hurt by the Grammys continually passing her over for the Album of the Year award.

In the song she sings, “A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win (Let’s go) / I ain’t stung by them / Take that s—t on the chin / Come back and f—k up the pen.”

Despite being the winningest artist in Grammys history, Beyoncé has still never won Album of the Year.

At this year’s Grammy awards, Beyoncé’s husband, rapper and mogul Jay-Z, took aim at the Recording Academy, expressing disappointment with the organization for passing over his wife for the big prize.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said from the stage, accepting an honor.

Beyoncé currently holds the record for most Grammy awards of all time, with last year’s album “Renaissance” bringing her to a total of 32.

“Renaissance” lost to Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” and prior to that “Lemonade” was beaten out by Adele’s “25” in 2017.

“You got to keep showing up. Until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve. Until they call you chairman. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time,” Jay-Z said in his acceptance speech. “You feel me?”

Beyoncé’s new album “Cowboy Carter” includes features from Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and more. Dolly Parton provides an introduction to Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene,” and Willie Nelson is also included.

The recording artist said the new album was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” referring to her performance with the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) at the Country Music Awards, where she faced backlash from the Country music community.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she continued. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.