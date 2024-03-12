Beyoncé Act II Country Album Gets a Name: ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé revealed the title of her highly anticipated country album on Tuesday: “Cowboy Carter.”

The “Renaissance” Grammy winner revealed the title of the March 29 release in a post on her website.

Also sharing the image and preorder link to her Instagram stories, the R&B singer’s latest riffed on the “Act I: Renaissance” cover, which shows her riding atop a mirrored, disco ball-esque horse.

For “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” the preview image is a horse saddle with a red, white and blue county fair sash strewn across it. “Cowboy Carter,” it reads.

Beyoncé already released two country songs from her upcoming effort, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” the first of which debuted at No. 1 on the country music charts, making the former Destiny’s Child frontwoman the first Black woman to hold that crown. “16 Carriages,” meanwhile, debuted impressively enough at No. 9.

The “Act II” follow-up to “Renaissance” was first announced on Super Bowl Sunday following a much-discussed Verizon ad titled “Can’t Be Broken.” While “Renaissance” walked away with four Grammy wins in February, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, which put Beyoncé’s Grammy total to a most-of-all-time record of 32, the “Act II” announcement on Feb. 11 came after her husband and music mogul, Jay-Z, slammed the Grammys for snubbing her yet again in the Album of the Year category.

“At least get it close to right, and obviously it’s subjective because it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but you know some things, you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone but never won Album of the Year,” he said during the ceremony. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, and, you know, some of you will go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category.”

Beyoncé’s album will drop just a month before Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, which she announced at the Grammys and will drop in April.

Raquel “Rocky” Harris contributed to this report.