Beyoncé Knowles-Carter said she plans to drop “new music” in a new Verizon Super Bowl commercial. Indeed, shortly thereafter a trailer for “Act II” was released on social media, revealing that her new country-themed album will drop on March 29. The first two songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” are out now. Surprise!

The theme of the Super Bowl ad for Verizon found the multiple Grammy award-winning songstress trying to break Verizon’s “powerful” network with a series of career reinventions.

A Verizon exec played by Tony Hale doubts she can break Verizon, to which Knowles-Carter replies, “I bet I can.” The commercial then goes on to show the singer recreated her iconic “Lemonade” look as a lemonade stand owner and a leader in technology.

“Introducing Beyoncé-I,” Knowles-Carter says. “How about BarBey?”

“I’m running for “Beyoncé of the United States,” Knowles-Carter says in another clip.

Even when a space trip doesn’t result in her breaking Verizon’s network, she leans on her beloved talent of creating music.

“You ain’t ‘gon break me,” Knowles-Carter says. “OK, they ready, drop the new music.”

Right after the commercial aired, Knowles-Carter released a promo video for her new music, which includes a track called “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The news of Knowles-Carter’s album comes after her husband and music mogul, Jay-Z, slammed the Grammys for snubbing Knowles-Carter in the Album of the Year category.

“At least get it close to right, and obviously it’s subjective because it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but you know some things you know, I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammys than everyone but never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” Jay-Z said during the ceremony. “Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year, and you know, some of you will go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category.”

Knowles-Carter album will come just a month before Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album, which she announced at the Grammys and will drop in April.