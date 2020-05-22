Joe Biden to Charlamagne Tha God: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Pick Trump Over Me (Video)

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” Friday morning, former vice president Joe Biden told host Charlamagne Tha God, “I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The presumed Democratic nominee was already over his allotted time for the interview — in which he reviewed his record on matters related to race — and made the declaration when Charlamagne closed out the chat by saying they should do another interview before the November election because his team still had “more questions.”

The host pushed back, saying the decision wasn’t just about President Donald Trump: “I want something for my community.”

By late Friday morning, the moment was trending on Twitter under hashtag #YouAintBlack. Charlamagne’s name was also trending, as was The Breakfast Club, while listeners weighed in.

“Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that this comment to Charlamagne was a mistake. Yes, Biden is a much better choice for black people than racist Trump. But white people don’t get to tell black people what is black. Biden still has to EARN our vote,” said CNN contributor Keith Boykin.

Senator Tim Scott, both black and a Republican, wrote, “1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”

Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor for Trump’s re-election campaign, released a statement as well: “White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

.@JoeBiden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black." @cthagod: "It don't have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact — I want something for my community." @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/endvWnOIV2 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) May 22, 2020