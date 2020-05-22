Joe Biden to Charlamagne Tha God: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Pick Trump Over Me (Video)

Biden made the comments to the radio host Friday morning, prompting instant Twitter trends

| May 22, 2020 @ 8:19 AM
Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday

Mario Tama / Getty Images

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” Friday morning, former vice president Joe Biden told host Charlamagne Tha God, “I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The presumed Democratic nominee was already over his allotted time for the interview — in which he reviewed his record on matters related to race — and made the declaration when Charlamagne closed out the chat by saying they should do another interview before the November election because his team still had “more questions.”

The host pushed back, saying the decision wasn’t just about President Donald Trump: “I want something for my community.”

Also Read: Kellyanne Conway Compares Biden's VP Search to a 'Co-Ed at the End of a Frat Party' Saying 'I Need a Woman' (Video)

By late Friday morning, the moment was trending on Twitter under hashtag #YouAintBlack. Charlamagne’s name was also trending, as was The Breakfast Club, while listeners weighed in.

Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that this comment to Charlamagne was a mistake. Yes, Biden is a much better choice for black people than racist Trump. But white people don’t get to tell black people what is black. Biden still has to EARN our vote,” said CNN contributor Keith Boykin.

Senator Tim Scott, both black and a Republican, wrote, “1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree.”

Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor for Trump’s re-election campaign, released a statement as well: “White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice.  It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes.”

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
1 of 55

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE