Biden Campaign Is Already Selling ‘Will You Shut Up, Man?’ T-shirts

Joe Biden snapped at Donald Trump less than 20 minutes into Tuesday’s presidential debate after the president repeatedly interrupted him. And it was a moment that the Biden campaign has turned into a t-shirt.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden said as Trump talked over him. “This is so unpresidential.”

“Gentlemen, we have ended this segment,” moderator Chris Wallace said over crosstalk between the two candidates.

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, has already enshrined the wild moment in T-shirt form. You can buy the shirt for $30 at the online store for the Biden campaign.

The debate opened with Wallace asking the two candidates about the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a move that Republicans and Democrats have been hotly divided over given the proximity to the November election.

The debate overall went pretty much like that all the way through, and many viewers were not happy with the way moderator Chris Wallace handled Trump’s repeated and fervent interruptions of Biden.

