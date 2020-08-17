‘Big Brother’ Grows in Sunday Time-Slot Premiere, but CBS Settles for First-Place Ratings Tie With ABC

CBS competition series was highest-rated show on night filled with reruns

CBS’ “Big Brother: All-Stars” was Sunday’s highest-rated show, growing from the competition’s week-ago episode with last night’s time-slot premiere, according to Nielsen. But “Big Brother’s” numbers weren’t big enough to break CBS out of a tie for first place in ratings with ABC, which aired only reruns during primetime.

CBS and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. CBS had a 4 share and was first in total viewers with an average of 4 million. ABC had a 3 share and was second in viewers with 3.5 million.

For CBS, “Big Brother”

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share was third in viewers with 1.5 million. Univision had a 2 share and was fourth in total viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share and was fifth in viewers with 889,000. Fox had a 1 share and was sixth in viewers with 751,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 380,000.

More to come…