Big Brother

CBS

‘Big Brother’ Grows in Sunday Time-Slot Premiere, but CBS Settles for First-Place Ratings Tie With ABC

by | August 17, 2020 @ 9:07 AM

CBS competition series was highest-rated show on night filled with reruns

CBS’ “Big Brother: All-Stars” was Sunday’s highest-rated show, growing from the competition’s week-ago episode with last night’s time-slot premiere, according to Nielsen. But “Big Brother’s” numbers weren’t big enough to break CBS out of a tie for first place in ratings with ABC, which aired only reruns during primetime.

CBS and ABC tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary numbers. CBS had a 4 share and was first in total viewers with an average of 4 million. ABC had a 3 share and was second in viewers with 3.5 million.

For CBS, “Big Brother”

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. NBC had a 3 share was third in viewers with 1.5 million. Univision had a 2 share and was fourth in total viewers with 1.2 million.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Big Brother' Thursday Season Premiere Boosts CBS - but Not Enough

Telemundo and Fox tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2. Telemundo had a 2 share and was fifth in viewers with 889,000. Fox had a 1 share and was sixth in viewers with 751,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 380,000.

More to come…

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Coroner The CW
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • NEXT Fox
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • The Undoing HBO
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 41

Here’s when 40 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Wonder Years

11 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Wonder Years': From Kevin’s First Kiss to Real-World Inspiration (Photos)
harry potter and the sorcerer's stone

3D ‘Harry Potter’ Re-Release Leads China Box Office With $13.6 Million
Hilary Williams Dunlap

How DBA’s Hilary Williams Dunlap Helps Creators Grow Their Businesses in 2020
Fortnite tournament

Inside ‘Fortnite’ Creator’s Epic Legal Battle With Apple and Google – And Who Has the Upper Hand
herman cain twitter

Twitter Is Forever? How Herman Cain and Other Dead Stars Maintain Accounts From the Grave
Agents of SHIELD

Falling on ABC’s ‘SHIELD': Marvel Drama Dropped by Double Digits With Each Passing Season
fall tv 2020 premiere dates

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows – So Far (Photos)

Sara Haines in Final Talks to Return to ‘The View’ as Co-Host
marge kamala harris

Marge Simpson Scolds Trump Adviser Jenna Ellis for Kamala Harris Dig (Video)
Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Season Premiere Boosts CBS – but Not Enough
college football

College Football’s 2020 Season Sputters, With $2 Billion in TV Ad Revenue at Risk
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE