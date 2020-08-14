Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday Season Premiere Boosts CBS – but Not Enough

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. had a 0.6/4 and 3.3 million viewers. The “Don’t” Season 1 finale at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 2.5 million viewers. At 10, “To Tell the Truth” received a 0.6/4 and 3 million viewers.
CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.8 million, Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.
For CBS, “Big Brother” at 8 earned a 1.0/7 and 4.1 million viewers. Reruns followed.
Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in viewers with 1.7 million, airing the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs game throughout primetime.
NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.1 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.
For NBC, a “Coronavirus & the Classroom” special at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million viewers. Repeats followed.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 497,000. The “Killer Camp” finale at 8 got a 0.1/1 and 480,000 viewers. A rerun followed.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio