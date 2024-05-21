Bill Maher and Megyn Kelly spent much of Wednesday’s airtime on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” debating the upcoming presidential election, but it didn’t get much more heated than when the topic of Hunter Biden’s laptop came up.

The interview began with the two acknowledging that despite a number of political differences, they’re more alike than not. That is until they actually began talking about politics and how Kelly plans on voting for Trump. She further said that the 2020 presidential election might not have been stolen, but it definitely wasn’t fair and cited the suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Maher had issue with that – calling it “a stupid non-story.”

“There are polls that show some 10-12% of the electorate says they would have changed their mind had they seen it, had they known about it,” Kelly said.

“It wasn’t right to suppress it, but nobody gives a f–k about Hunter Biden’s dick,” Maher argued.

“It wasn’t about Hunter Biden’s man parts,” Kelly responded. “It was about the scandal of his corruption and his dad’s corruption. I used to think that Hunter Biden was a hot mess and Joe Biden was embarrassed by him but had to deal. Now I really think he was doing Joe Biden’s bidding. Joe Biden is the bad guy who sent his drug addled son out there to collect money. That’s what the laptop shows.”

“And that’s more important than what I was bringing up about not abiding by election results, not respecting what always made this country great, the peaceful transference of power,” Maher responded, sarcastically.

The pair’s arguing didn’t stop there. The rest of the interview ranged from them getting heated about the latest in the Donald Trump hush money trial, to so-called social justice warriors apparently siding with Hamas. Eventually they wrapped up by saying airing out their disagreements on the show was valuable.

“I appreciate you going toe to toe, because I think that’s what people have to do,” Maher said. “And sometimes it does get to a point where you get exasperated with each other. But as I say at the end, America is a family. And the definition of a family is understanding that you’re with people who you may not like but it doesn’t come to violence … I would hope when Trump doesn’t relinquish power in this country, and when this country does not resemble the one that we’ve grown up in, I would hope that you would be able to acknowledge that. And if he does relinquish power — or doesn’t — then I will absolutely on my show say, ‘I was wrong and she was right.’”

Maher has been making headlines while promoting his new book, “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You.” While on “The View” Tuesday morning he said a joke about the dangers of the far-right and the far-left that left the entire audience silent.

“I mean, I think we agree about the danger of the super far-right, and I can’t say it enough, I think they’re the bigger threat. But, don’t tell me that the left hasn’t changed,” Maher said. “I mean, I’m old enough to remember when it was the conservatives who hated the Jews, OK?”

“Too dark! Too dark,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin responded quickly.

“Well, maybe it is, but it’s true,” Maher retorted.

Watch the full clip of Maher and Kelly in the video above.