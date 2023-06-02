BIPOC Writers Pro Story (Photo credit: Christopher Smith)

BIPOC Writers Say Their Struggle for Equity Continues After the WGA Strike Ends

by | June 2, 2023 @ 9:39 AM

From the picket lines, writers of color tell TheWrap about the challenges they face in the industry

Unity has been a watchword throughout the WGA strike, as writers fight for increased wages in the face of shortened TV seasons, the curbing of mini-rooms they say have been abused by studios and protection against AI. But while Hollywood writers and other unions are aligned in the fight, writers of color stress that even if all of the Writers Guild’s demands are met, they’ll still be struggling for equitable opportunities, representation and upward mobility in the industry.

“I have to speak up, even when the strike is over,” said writer Joel Boyd (“History of Swear Words”) in a recent interview with TheWrap. Boyd, who identifies as Black, joined dozens of his fellow writers at the picket lines in front of Paramount’s studio and pointed out how the amount of racial diversity seen at picket lines is indicative of the lack of diversity in writer’s rooms today.

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

