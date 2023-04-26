We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 First Look (Photos)

The celebrated science fiction series returns in June

| April 26, 2023 @ 9:51 AM
After four long years, sci-fi sensation "Black Mirror" returns to Netflix this summer with a new batch of episodes. “Expect the unexpected," the official logline commands, promising "the sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

 

As usual, the new season boasts a stellar ensemble cast, this time featuring Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

 

You can catch a glimpse at several of the stars (and scour for clues) in the rather robust batch of first-look images, which Netflix released alongside the Season 6 trailer debut.

Josh Hartnett and Auden Thornton

Annie Murphy

Zazie Beetz

Salma Hayek

Kate Mara

Paapa Essiedu

Myha'ala Herrold and Samuel Blenkin

Clara Rugaard

Anjana Vasan

Aaron Paul