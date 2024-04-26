“Them: The Scare” is set to give audiences a second round of frightening storytelling, with a star-studded cast that’s in on the terror.

“With ‘Them: The Scare,’ we wanted to combine our love of horror with a look at Los Angeles’s rich history and evolution,” creator, executive producer and showrunner Little Marvin said in a press release.

“This second installment is a new story set in the 90’s, one of the most iconic decades for film, music and fashion, particularly in Los Angeles. I’m also excited about our amazing cast: Deborah Ayorinde returns as a completely new character, Luke James delivers an unforgettable performance and the legendary Pam Grier, who has played so many iconic and beloved roles on screen, makes her return to horror…. We couldn’t have asked for a more fearless group to lead this second installment.”

The anthology series will consist of eight episodes and premiered on Thursday, April 25. Here’s a synopsis of Season 2 of “Them: The Scare”

“‘Them’ will once again be set in Los Angeles. The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…”

Check out the full cast below.

Deborah Ayorinde Detective Dawn Reeve in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Dawn Reeve

Deborah Ayorinde comes in as Detective Dawn, who has been assigned to track down the killer behind the gruesome murder of a foster home mother.

The London-born actress also starred in the first season of “Them,” and some of her other previous work includes “Riches,” “Girls Trip,” “Harriet,” “Fatherhood” and more.

Pam Grier as Athena in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Pam Grier as Athena

Pam Grier stars as Detective Dawn’s loving mother, Athena.

The legendary actress, who is often thought of as cinema’s first female action star, made her acting debut in “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls.” She went on to have her breakthrough role in the 1973 blaxploitation film “Coffy,” and later stunned audiences as criminal flight attendant Jackie Brown in Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown.” Her other roles were in “Foxy Brown,” “The Big Doll House,” “Poms,” “Friday Foster,” “Above the Law,” “The L Word” and more.

Luke James as Edmund Gaines

Luke James as Edmund Gaines in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Actor, singer and songwriter Luke James plays Edmund Gaines, a pizza shop worker who has dreams of becoming an actor.

The three-time Grammy-nominated artist is best known for his breakout role as Noah Brooks in Lee Daniels’ “Star.” He went on to nab acting spots in “The New Edition Story,” “The Chi,” “Little,” “Christmas in Harmony” and more.

Joshua J. Williams as Kelvin “Kel” Reeve in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Joshua J. Williams as Kelvin “Kel” Reeve

Joshua J. Williams plays Detective Dawn’s teenage son Kelvin “Kel” Reeve, who is keeping secrets from his mother and grandmother, Athena (Grier).

Jeremy Bobb as Detective Ronald McKinney in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Jeremy Bobb as Detective Ronald McKinney

Jeremy Bobb comes in as Detective Ronald McKinney, Detective Dawn’s partner who is known for closing cases quickly, even if it means using controversial methods.

Before “Them: The Scare,” Bobb performed in “The Knick,” “Butcher’s Crossing,” “The Outsider, ” “God’s Country” and more.

Wayne Knight as Lt. Schiff in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Wayne Knight as Lt. Schiff

Veteran actor Wayne Knight stars as Detective Dawn’s supervisor at the LAPD, Lt. Schiff.

Best known for starring as Newman on the beloved NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” Knight has a more than 20-year-long acting career, which includes acting credits “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Jurassic Park,” “Space Jam,” “Toy Story 2,” “The Exes” and more.

Carlito Olivero as Joaquin Diaz in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Carlito Olivero as Joaquin Diaz

Carlito Olivero plays Joaquin Diaz in “Them: The Scare.” Diaz is a new deputy on the team eager to impress Detective Dawn.

Olivero, who has a singing and acting background, is best known as one of the members of the Latin boy band Menudo, which was featured on MTV’s “Making Menudo.” In addition to the reality series, he’s starred in “Breaking Through,” “Step Up: High Water,” “Bad Samaritan” and more.

Charles Brice as Reggie Marks in “Them: The Scare” Season 2 (Prime Video)

Charles Brice as Reggie Marks

Charles Brice plays Reggie Marks, a smooth and charming Los Angeles lawyer.

Some of Brice’s previous work includes “In the Cold,” “Watchmen,” “Pose,” “The Survivor,” “The Equalizer” and more.

Iman Shumpert (Getty Images)

Iman Shumpert as Corey

Iman Shumpert stars as Detective Dawn’s ex-boyfriend, an on-the-go musician named Corey.

Shumpert went from hitting the court as a professional basketballer for the Cleveland Cavaliers to stepping onto the dancefloor and winning Season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” as well as production sets for several TV shows, including “Them,” “The Chi,” “Under His Influence” and “Twenties.”