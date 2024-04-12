‘Good Times’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Adult Animated Series?

The Evans family is back in apartment 17C, but this time around Netflix has brought them to life as a modern adult animation with a fresh new cast.

It’s been 50 years since the original “Good Times” premiered on CBS, making history as the first Black American family sitcom to feature a two-parent home. The show was created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans and the late Norman Lear executive produced. It ran for six seasons, airing its final episode on Aug. 1, 1979. Today, it remains a cultural staple within the Black community for spotlighting the struggles working-class and marginalized communities face.

Like its predecessor, Netflix attempts to tackle the same themes with its own dyn-0-mite version. The show is executive produced by Norman Lear, Stephen Curry and Seth MacFarlane with Ranada Shepard serving as the showrunner. Here’s everyone who stars in the series. “Good Times” lands on Netflix on April 12.

J.B. Smoove as Reggie Evans (Getty Images, Netflix)

J.B. Smoove as Reggie Evans

Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove plays Reggie Evans, father and co-head of the Evans household.

Smoove just finished up his role as Leon on the beloved HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Outside of the comedy, Smoove is best known for his background as a writer and performer on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” with his start in comedy beginning on Def Comedy Jam. He previously starred in “Pootie Tang,” “Almost Christmas,” Sony’s current “Spider-Man” franchise and more.

Yvette Nicole Brown as Beverly Evans (Getty Images, Netflix)

Yvette Nicole Brown as Beverly Evans

Actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown stars as Beverly Evans, wife to Reggie Evans and co-head of the Evans household.

Brown is famous for starring as Shirley Bennett in the NBC sitcom “Community,” and as Dani in the reboot of “The Odd Couple” on CBS. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her in HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

Jay Pharoah as Junior Evans (Getty Images, Netflix)

Jay Pharoah as Junior Evans

Coming in as Reggie and Beverly Evans’ artsy teen son is comedian and impressionist Jay Pharoah.

Prior to “Good Times, Pharoah starred in “The Blackening,” “Sing,” “White Famous” and was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for six seasons.

Marsai Martin as Grey Evans (Getty Images, Netflix)

Marsai Martin as Grey Evans

Actress and producer Marsai Martin plays Beverly and Reggie Evans’ activist daughter Grey Evans.

Martin, who is best known for her role as Diane Johnson on ABC’s hit family sitcom “Black-ish,” became the youngest Hollywood executive producer when she produced and starred in her 2019 film “Little.” Her other roles were in “Fantasy Football,” “Spirit Untamed” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie.”

Gerald “Slink” Johnson as Dalvin (Getty Images, Netflix)

Slink Johnson as Dalvin

Actor and comedian Gerald “Slink” Johnson plays Dalvin, Beverly and Reggie’s smooth-talking, drug-dealing baby.

Johnson is widely known for his role as Black Jesus, and for voicing Lamar Davis in the video game Grand Theft Auto V. Outside of those projects, he’s starred in “White Men Can’t Jump,” “Perfectly Single,” “Drugstore June” and more.