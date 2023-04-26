Surprise! “Black Mirror” is coming back.

“Black Mirror” Season 6 will debut on Netflix in June 2023, the streamer announced Wednesday. The cast for Season 6 of the dark satire series is set to feature Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

“You’ve been wondering; You’ve been waiting; You’ve been warned,” the teaser for the upcoming season reads alongside glimpses of the new characters and their twisted worlds, including “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy interrupting a wedding while wearing a cheerleading uniform.

Charlie Brooker returns as writer, creator and executive producer. Hailing from Broke & Bones, other EPs on Season 6 are Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and “Ms. Marvel” head writer Bisha K. Ali. The series is licensed by Banijay Rights.

The official logline is as follows: “Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

The upcoming installment’s release will mark approximately four years since “Black Mirror” Season 5 launched in June 2019. Season 5, which featured fewer, feature-length episodes, starred Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Topher Grace. The sixth season was first reported to be in the works in May 2022.

The number of episodes and length of each episode of Season 6 is currently unknown.

“I’ve always felt that ‘Black Mirror’ should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people (and myself) or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” Brooker said in a statement to Tudum.

“So partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before. And bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist. I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it – especially the bits they shouldn’t.”