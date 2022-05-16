‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 in the Works at Netflix

There’s more “Black Mirror” in the works at Netflix.

The dystopian anthology series is getting a Season 6, though specific details about the latest installment are being kept under wraps, TheWrap has learned.

A rep for Netflix had no comment.

It’s been nearly three years since Season 5 of “Black Mirror” debuted in June 2019. The season had a different structure than previous installments. While there were fewer episodes, each episode was feature-length.

The season’s three episodes starred Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Topher Grace.

“Black Mirror” is produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones through their indie production company, Broke & Bones, through a deal with Netflix. The show was previously produced by their Banijay-backed shingle House of Tomorrow. Banijay still holds onto the rights.

