‘Black Widow': Natasha Dodges Disaster in Sneak Peek (Video)

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova evade capture in the latest sneak peek at “Black Widow,” which aired on Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Watch the embed above.

The film will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.

Set in the two-year span between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Widow” brings back Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha for one last ride. The character, as you may recall from “Avengers: Endgame,” died to secure the Soul Stone to use against Thanos.

The full synopsis from Marvel Studios says: “Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

“Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson from a story by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson. In addition to Johansson and Florence Pugh, it stars David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

“Black Widow” was previously scheduled to be released on Nov. 6, 2020 and was then pushed to May 7, 2021, the slot previously held by “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” The latter then moved to July 9, and is now vacating the spot for “Black Widow,” instead opening on Sept. 3.

Disney also announced that Emma Stone’s “Cruella” would open in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, while “The King’s Man” moved to Dec. 22. “Death on the Nile” moved to Feb. 11, 2022 and “Luca” will now debut exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.

“The Forever Purge” is also set to hit theaters on July 9.