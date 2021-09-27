Nickelodeon is continuing to tap into “Blue’s Clues” nostalgia with a new music video set to a re-recorded version of Eiffel 65’s pop hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” The new video touts the impending Season 3 release of Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues & You” on Friday with star Josh Dela Cruz and former “Blue’s Clues” hosts Donovan Patton and Steve Burns, as well as Blue, of course.

The premiere episode will feature the return of fan-favorite kitten Perriwinkle, who moves in next door to Josh and Blue.

The re-recorded version of “Blue” is now called “I’m Blue” and was put together by Eiffel 65, with Cruz, Patton, and Burns joining in the fun in this custom music video.

Burns made headlines earlier this month when the original “Blue’s Clues” host returned with a special video addressing the now grown-up fans, talking about where life has taken him since his hosting stint. It was an emotional moment, and Nickelodeon here is clearly capitalizing on the renewed sense of nostalgia.

“Blue’s Clues & You” Season 3 premieres on Nickelodeon on Friday at 11 a.m. PT.