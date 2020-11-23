Biden–Harris campaign art

Courtesy of BOND

How a Hollywood Creative Ad Agency Won Over the Biden Campaign

by | November 23, 2020 @ 2:45 PM

Bond, the agency behind key art for “Wonder Woman” and “Tenet,” created viral art pieces for the Biden-Harris campaign

Moments before President-Elect Joe Biden appeared on an outdoor stage in Wilmington, Delaware, to deliver his election victory speech, he shared an image on Instagram – a map of the United States, filled with the illustrated faces of Biden, Kamala Harris and people young and old. The illustration was accompanied by the simple but powerful phrase, “All of Us United.”

But just a week earlier, the team at Bond — the creative advertising agency behind key art for films like “Wonder Woman,” “Birds of Prey,” and “Tenet” — pulled off what seemed like the impossible: conceptualizing, casting, shooting and creating a visual campaign for a potential Biden victory on Nov. 3, all within 48 hours and in the midst of a pandemic.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

