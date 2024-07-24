‘Bonjour Tristesse’ to Open Toronto Film Festival’s Discovery Program

Two dozen films from first- and second-time directors have been chosen for the Toronto International Film Festival’s Discovery program, TIFF organizers announced Wednesday. The section, which is devoted to adventurous global films from up-and-coming filmmakers, will open with Durga Chew-Bose’s adaptation of the 1954 Francoise Sagan novel “Bonjour Tristesse.”

Other films in the section include Ryan Cooper and Eva Thomas’ “Aberdeen,” Afolabi Olalekan’s “Freedom Way,” Egil Pedersen’s “My Father’s Daughter,” Laura Carreira’s “On Falling” and K’naan Warsame’s “Mother Mother.”

The films come from more than 25 countries and five continents. Six of them are from Canada. Of the 24 titles in the Discovery program, 21 are world premieres and 20 are sales titles looking for distribution.

Directors who have had films in the Discovery section in the past include Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, Yorgos Lanthimos and Barry Jenkins. Last year’s Discovery program included Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl,” as well as Farah Nabulsi’s “The Teacher,” Thomas Napper’s “Widow Cliquot” and Molly Manning Walker’s “How to Have Sex.” Other recent films in the section include Benjamin Millepied’s “Carmen,” Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby” and Lila Aviles’ “The Chambermaid.”

The Discovery announcement was the third of four releases in the first “TIFF Takeover” week, following Monday’s announcement of the Galas and Special Presentations and Tuesday’s release of the Platform program. The festival’s Midnight Madness lineup will be announced on Thursday, with additional releases coming the week of Aug. 5.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival will run from Sept. 5 through Sept. 15.

Read up on the complete Discovery lineup below:

“Aberdeen,” Ryan Cooper, Eva Thomas | Canada

World Premiere

“Bonjour Tristesse,” Durga Chew-Bose | Canada/Germany (opening night)

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Boong,” Lakshmipriya Devi | India

World Premiere

“Diciannove,” Giovanni Tortorici | Italy

International Premiere

Sales Title

“Do I Know You From Somewhere?” Arianna Martinez | Canada

World Premiere

“Freedom Way,” Afolabi Olalekan | Nigeria

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Gülizar,” Belkıs Bayrak | Turkey/Kosovo

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Horizonte,” César Augusto Acevedo | Colombia/France/Luxembourg/Chile/Germany

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Ink Wash,” Sarra Tsorakidis | Romania/Greece/Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Linda,” Mariana Wainstein | Argentina/Spain

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Meat,” Dimitris Nakos | Greece

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Mother Mother,” K’naan Warsame | Kenya/Somalia

World Premiere

Sales Title

“My Fathers’ Daughter,” Egil Pedersen | Sápmi (Norway/Sweden/Finland)

World Premiere

Sales Title

“On Falling,” Laura Carreira | United Kingdom/Portugal

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Really Happy Someday,” J Stevens | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Saba,” Maksud Hossain | Bangladesh

World Premiere

Sales Title

“Sad Jokes,” Fabian Stumm | Germany

International Premiere

Sales Title

“Seeds,” Kaniehtiio Horn | Canada

World Premiere

“Shook,” Amar Wala | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Courageous,” Jasmin Gordon | Switzerland

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Paradise of Thorns,” Boss Kuno | Thailand

International Premiere

Sales Title

“The Party’s Over,” Elena Manrique | Spain

World Premiere

Sales Title

“The Quiet Ones,” Frederik Louis Hviid | Denmark

World Premiere

Sales Title

“U Are the Universe,” Pavlo Ostrikov | Ukraine/Belgium

World Premiere

Sales Title