‘Bookie’ Season 2 to Premiere in December on Max | Exclusive

“Bookie” will return for Season 2 on Max in December, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Chuck Lorre, who cocreated the Sebastian Maniscalco-led comedy series, said that production has wrapped on the second installment.

“We finished shooting it and we’re editing now in post-production,” Lorre told TheWrap in an interview during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “I believe it debuts in December, I’ve been told, and it’s awesome.”

The news comes months after “Bookie” was renewed for a second season by Max in January following its series premiere in late November 2023, and subsequent Season 1 finale on Dec. 21.

Season 1 introduced Maniscalco as veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny, whose business is threatened by the potential legalization of sports gambling in California.

The official logline is as follows: “Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own.”

In addition to Maniscalco, Dorsey, Ferlito and Garcia, “Bookie” also stars Andrea Anders and Maxim Swinton.

Lorre cocreated, wrote and executive produced “Bookie” alongside Nick Bakay. The comedy is produced by Warner Bros. Television, with additional executive producers including Maniscalco, Judi Marmel and Andy Tennant, who directed several episodes.

Following the series finales of CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” this spring, Lorre is also gearing up to debut “Young Sheldon” spin-off series,

“Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage” on CBS this fall.