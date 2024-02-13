Box Office Is Finally Getting Some Help — But Still No Slump Busters

While “Bob Marley: One Love” and “Madame Web” will give theaters fresh material, it’s still a waiting game until “Dune 2” arrives

After three weeks of increasingly bad news for the box office, the arrival of Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day brings two new films — Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” and Sony/Columbia’s “Madame Web” — that will finally freshen up the theatrical market and bring some sections of the audience back to theaters.

Still, even the combined efforts of these films won’t be enough to completely lift the box office out of its early-year slump. Theaters still need to wait for the arrival of “Dune: Part Two” and “Kung Fu Panda 4” to really get the theatrical market to a healthier state again.

