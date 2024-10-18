Brett Baier Says He Played the Wrong Trump Clip During Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview | Video

Fox News host Brett Baier said Thursday that he accidentally played the wrong Donald Trump clip during his interview with Kamala Harris this week. On today’s edition of “Special Report” Baier said he intended to use a clip from Trump’s interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, not from his town hall with Harris Faulkner.

“I did make a mistake, and I want to say the mistake,” Baier explained on “Special Report” Thursday. “When I called for a soundbite, I was expecting a piece of ‘enemy from within’ from Maria Bartiromo’s interview, to be tied to the piece from your town hall, Harris, where you ask the former president about the enemy from within. It just had the piece about the town hall.”

Bret Baier says he “made a mistake” when he played the wrong Trump clip during Kamala’s interview pic.twitter.com/qoZYZLfuEK — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 18, 2024

In Sunday’s interview Trump warned of “the enemy from within, not even the people that have come in and are destroying our country. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics.”

While speaking at Wednesday’s town hall in Georgia, Trump also spoke of “the enemy from within” and added that they are “they’re very dangerous. They’re Marxists and Communists and Fascists and they’re sick.” Trump made it clear that the enemy in question is any political opponent he faces.

In the clip that Baier played Harris, Trump said, “They were saying I was like, threatening. I am not threatening anybody. They are the ones doing the threatening. They do phony investigations. I’ve been investigated more than Alphonse Capone. … But think of it. It’s called weaponization of government. It’s a terrible thing.”

Baier introduced the clip to Harris and said, “We asked that question to the former president today. Harris Faulkner had a town hall and this is how he responded.” Vice President harris responded to the clip, “Bret, I’m sorry, and with all due respect, that clip was not what he has been saying about ‘the enemy within,’ that he has repeated when he’s speaking about the American people. That’s not what you just showed.”