Kamala Harris Pushes Back as Bret Baier Repeatedly Cuts Her Off in Fox News Interview: ‘You Have to Let Me Finish’ | Video

Kamala Harris frequently pushed back against “Special Report” Fox News host Bret Baier while interviewing with the network for the first time Wednesday.

At one point during the combative exchange, which kicked off early in the sit-down with Baier’s first question about the U.S.-Mexico border policy, the vice president and Democratic presidential nominee told him, “You have to let me finish.”

Baier quizzed Harris about her immigration and border policy, and redirected questions about Republican nominee Donald Trump’s mental acuity with questions about current President Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris frequently pushed back against Fox News host Bret Baier when she sat for an interview with him on Wednesday.



See more: https://t.co/vvNdNQNC6L pic.twitter.com/rZkQZHl0On — TheWrap (@TheWrap) October 16, 2024

Harris clarified that she does not believe in criminalizing border crossings: “I’ve not done that as vice president and I will not do that as president,” she said.

The VP continued, “I’m the only person who’s running for president who has prosecuted transnational criminal organizations from the Sinaloa Cartel to the Guadalajara cartel to people who have trafficked in guns, drugs and human beings. I have spent a significant part of my career going after people who present a threat to the safety of the American people and cross our border with the intent of doing us harm and cross our border illegally.”

“Joe Biden is not on the ballot,” Harris reminded him.

She added, “I would like that we would have a conversation that is grounded in full assessment of the facts, which includes, I think this interview is supposed to be about the choices that your viewers should be presented about this election, and the contrast is important.”

To which Baier replied, “Yes, ma’am.”

“I have much more to say,” the Democratic nominee said as Baier was repeatedly told to wrap up. She then directed people to her website, encouraging them to read its 80 pages of comprehensive policy.

Baier also asked Harris which country she considers the biggest threat to America right now, and was surprised when she said it was Iran.

“Each occasion that Iran posed a threat to Israel, I was there … in the Situation Room and the most recent attack, working with the heads of our military and doing what America must always do to defend and to support Israel … to allow Israel to have the resources to defend itself against attack, including from Iran and Iran’s terrorist proxies in the region. And my commitment to that is unyielding and unwavering,” Harris said.

Watch a segment from Harris’ sit-down with Baier in the videos above and below.