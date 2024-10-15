Anne Hathaway Sings Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’ at Kamala Harris Fundraiser | Video

At a New York City fundraiser for Kamala Harris on Monday, Anne Hathaway belted out what you can arguably refer to as her signature song — even though it’s really one of the legendary rock band Queen’s signature songs.

Yes guys, we’re talking about “Somebody to Love.” You love it, we love it, pretty much everyone alive loves it, and presumably attendees at Broadway for Harris (that’s the fundraiser’s organizers) loved it too. ‘

See for yourself below:

Mid-way through the song, the musicians toned down so Hathaway could talk for a second. She said, “we got a big choice to make, America, you have to make a choice, you do have to vote. Maybe this election, maybe you don’t have a candidate that you love, but you have to have an issue that you, maybe the somebody you love is you. You gotta vote for yourself, America.”

Of course we won’t tell you who to vote for, but we will agree with the actress that you really should vote, period. Nearly half of all U.S. states have same-day voter registration. Find out if you live in one of them here.

Meanwhile, this obviously isn’t the only blast from the past Hathaway has dropped lately. She’s also starring in “The Princess Diaries 3” as well as producing it through her own Somewhere Pictures production company.

The sequel will be directed by Adele Lim, who wrote the film adaptation of “Crazy Rich Asians” and directed and produced the brilliant (and criminally underappreciated) 2023 comedy “Joy Ride.”

Debra Martin Chase is producing the Disney film, while executive producers include Lim’s producing partner Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack.