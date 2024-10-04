‘Princess Diaries 3’: Anne Hathaway to Return as Star and Producer With Adele Lim to Direct

“The Princess Diaries 3” is progressing as Adele Lim, the filmmaker behind the comedy “Joy Ride,” has been tapped to direct the sequel.

Shortly after news broke Friday of Lim’s attachment, Anne Hathaway, who starred in the first two “Princess Diaries” movies, posted on Instagram about the news, seeming to imply that she’ll at least produce the new sequel through her own Somewhere Pictures production company. TheWrap has since confirmed she will star in the project, as well.

“As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide,” Lim said in a Friday statement.

Debra Martin Chase is producing the Disney film, while executive producers include Lim’s producing partner Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack.

The first film was released in 2001, based on the YA book of the same name, and followed a shy American teen who discovers she’s the heir to a European kingdom. The 2004 sequel found Hathaway’s character searching for a husband. Both films co-starred Julie Andrews.

Lim was a writer-producer on CW shows like “One Tree Hill” and “Lethal Weapon” before serving as showrunner on “Starcrossed.” She then wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” and co-wrote Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” before making her directorial debut with the 2023 Lionsgate road trip comedy “Joy Ride.”

The Malaysia native is repped by Paradigm and Ginsburg, Daniels, Kallis.