Hunter Biden Resurrects Revenge Porn Lawsuit Against Fox News

Hunter Biden revived his revenge porn lawsuit against Fox News on Tuesday. In court documents filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Biden laid out a case nearly identical to the one he dropped in July.

Biden first sued the network this summer over intimate images used in the “mock trial” Fox News series “The Trial of Hunter Biden.” The lawsuit states that in addition to the sharing of the images without consent, the series “is fictionalized and based on a nonexistent criminal case.”

“The Trial of Hunter Biden” aired on the network’s Fox Nation subscription in 2022. The six-part series purported to show a mock trial of Biden’s foreign business dealings. Images of Biden using cocaine and engaging with prostitutes were taken from his laptop and used in the series, the lawsuit states. The series also included “emails sent to and from Mr. Biden.”

“While using certain true information, the series intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth, narrates happenings out of context, and invents dialogue intended to entertain,” the documents read. “Thus, the viewer of the series cannot decipher what is fact and what is fiction, which is highly damaging to Mr. Biden.”

The images were also posted on X, formerly Twitter, and were shared in the series “to humiliate, harass, annoy, and alarm Mr. Biden and to tarnish his reputation.” The network “knew that these private and confidential images were hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated digital material which were intended to remain private and confidential, but which had been unlawfully procured and

disseminated without Mr. Biden’s consent.”

The documents also state that anyone who subscribed to Fox Nation before it was removed in late April may retain the images indefinitely.

Biden’s original lawsuit stated that the miniseries”intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth, narrates happenings out of context and invents dialogue intended to entertain” and that the dissemination of the images violated New York’s revenge porn laws.